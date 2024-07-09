Guardian Capital Group Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCG opened at C$44.00 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$39.41 and a 52-week high of C$52.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$120.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.50 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 38.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 1.9313682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

