Raymond James Upgrades Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) to “Strong-Buy”

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after buying an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.