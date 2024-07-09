Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $113.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00044601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.