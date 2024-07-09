Rockline Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,422 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 208.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

