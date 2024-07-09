Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 200.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 218.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $560.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

