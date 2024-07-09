Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.02 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,854,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

