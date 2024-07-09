Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 38,900 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 215.6% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 161.7% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

