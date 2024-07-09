Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $40.12 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00037950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,144,894 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

