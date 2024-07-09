GXChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $26.18 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

