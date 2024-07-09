CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0404 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $32.54 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009174 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,423.84 or 0.99967101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069163 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04081968 USD and is up 14.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,081,527.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.