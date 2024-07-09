Wanchain Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.08 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00044601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,109,904 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.