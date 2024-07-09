1,493 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

NetApp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,529. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

