583 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,162 shares of company stock valued at $87,128,156. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.26. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.