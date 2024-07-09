Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $163,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,194,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $233.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.43. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $256.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.25.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

