Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in PG&E by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in PG&E by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

