Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $294.03 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

