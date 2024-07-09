Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $899.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $839.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

