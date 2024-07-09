Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in Pool by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pool by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pool by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pool by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $1,740,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $304.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $298.07 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

