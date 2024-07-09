Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $175.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $225.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,681 shares of company stock worth $468,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

