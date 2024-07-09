1,807 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VTV stock opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
