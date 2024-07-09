2,652 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of K stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

