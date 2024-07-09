Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 720 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 11,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

