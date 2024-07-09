Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 847.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

MOH stock opened at $292.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.79 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

