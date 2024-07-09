Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 127.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

TSN opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

