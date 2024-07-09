Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,316 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

