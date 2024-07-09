Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

