Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 452,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.