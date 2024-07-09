Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 452,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

