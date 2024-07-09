Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 633,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 430,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

