Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.98.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $1,721,743.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,988,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,864,170.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618 over the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

