Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 203 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.1 %

HUBB opened at $377.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.67.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

