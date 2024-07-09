Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 802,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 673,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,129,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

