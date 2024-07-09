Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of H. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8,771.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.69.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

