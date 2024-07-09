Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 99 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.87.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

ULTA opened at $395.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

