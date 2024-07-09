722 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $302.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.99. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

