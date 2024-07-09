Anglo American’s (AAL) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.46) to GBX 3,100 ($39.71) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.03) to GBX 2,590 ($33.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.71) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,752.50 ($35.26).

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,399.83 ($30.74) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,531.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,134.38. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,813 ($36.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,338.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.56) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,903.62). In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.56) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,903.62). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). Insiders purchased 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.