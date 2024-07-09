Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Price Target Raised to GBX 150

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Monday.
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
