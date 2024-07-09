Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Price Target Raised to GBX 150

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Monday.

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 0.8 %

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.59) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 0.69. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.89).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

