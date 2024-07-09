Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 294 ($3.77) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON BCG opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,990.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

