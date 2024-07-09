FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 205 ($2.63) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FirstGroup
FirstGroup Trading Up 0.6 %
FirstGroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40,000.00%.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FirstGroup
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Get Ready: 3 High Short Interest Stocks Poised for a Melt-Up
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.