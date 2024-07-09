FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 205 ($2.63) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.15) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,750.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 134.90 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40,000.00%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

