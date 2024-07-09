Choreo LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 234.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 64,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $145.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $744,577 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

