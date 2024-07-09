Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $527.38.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $500.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.58. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.