Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $183,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,476 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in eBay by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 578,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 196,324 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

View Our Latest Report on eBay

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.