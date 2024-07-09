Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $272.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $261.12. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

