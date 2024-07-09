Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,979 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAG opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.