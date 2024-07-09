Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,425,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $20,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

