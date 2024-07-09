Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

