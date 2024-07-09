Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,887,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,653,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,153,000 after purchasing an additional 114,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.89. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.