C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

