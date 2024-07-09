Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,292,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,804,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

