PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC stock opened at $187.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.40. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

