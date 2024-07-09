Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,763,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $219.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.91 and its 200-day moving average is $221.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

